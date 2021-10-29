Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

Generac stock opened at $503.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $510.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.