Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $335.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $335.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

