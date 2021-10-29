Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 674,056 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of New York Community Bancorp worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.