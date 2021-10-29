Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 50,039 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,039 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

