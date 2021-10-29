Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,822 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $321.08 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $322.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

