Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.
