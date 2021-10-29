Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.