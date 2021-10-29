Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.81, but opened at $48.38. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.
The bank reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.19. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.
