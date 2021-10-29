Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.81, but opened at $48.38. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.19. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 52.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

