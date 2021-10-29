CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CCPG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,345. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.05.
