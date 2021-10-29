CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CCPG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,345. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.05.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

