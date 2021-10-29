CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $40,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.02 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

