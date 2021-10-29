DA Davidson Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $40.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

