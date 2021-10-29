DA Davidson Weighs in on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.22 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $366.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

