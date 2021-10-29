DA Davidson Weighs in on HBT Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

