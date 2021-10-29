Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 0.5%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 29,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 51,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

About Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

