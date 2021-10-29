Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €83.85 ($98.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

