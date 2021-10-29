Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI stock opened at €83.85 ($98.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

