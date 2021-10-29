Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $322.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments, benefits from acquisition, and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 11.68%, whereas sales beat the same by 3.09%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the low to mid-teens for fourth-quarter 2021 and more than 20% for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost sales by mid to high-single digits in the fourth quarter and above 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for 2021.”

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $304.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $110,687,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

