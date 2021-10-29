Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,436 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.