Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,446 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,446 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $459,054. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.03 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

