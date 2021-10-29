Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

