Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

