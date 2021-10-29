Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $737.14 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.28 and a 1 year high of $740.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.29 and a 200 day moving average of $613.82.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

