Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DASTY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 39,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,269. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

