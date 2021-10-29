Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DKDCA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

