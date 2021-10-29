Data Knights Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 3rd (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Data Knights Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DKDCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Data Knights Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:DKDCU opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

