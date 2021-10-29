Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTSS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,941. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 323.00% and a negative net margin of 2,090.32%.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

