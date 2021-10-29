Deer Park Road Corp Takes Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for approximately 0.3% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 0.26% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 212,074 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

