DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.22

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars.

