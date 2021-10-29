DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $889,943.86

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $889,943.86 and approximately $434,383.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.68 or 0.99834562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.55 or 0.07022338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00023251 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.