Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €110.55 ($130.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €119.05 and a 200-day moving average of €118.46. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.