Delphy Price Reaches $0.0179 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $53,155.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00231886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.