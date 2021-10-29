Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Trading 3% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 1,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.