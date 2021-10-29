DeltaChain One Day Volume Reaches $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

