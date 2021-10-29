Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 120,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,698,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.