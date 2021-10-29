Dero (DERO) Price Tops $19.71 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $19.71 or 0.00031646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $216.03 million and $968,559.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,958,939 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

