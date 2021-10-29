Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.57. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
