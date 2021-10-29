Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.57. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

