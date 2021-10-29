Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $407.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.