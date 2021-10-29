Deutsche Bank AG Invests $315,000 in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

