Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 6,830 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 72.1% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $419,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

