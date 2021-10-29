Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HSBC were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HSBC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

