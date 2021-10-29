Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,171 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atomera were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 284,337 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,413,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $2,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $529.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

