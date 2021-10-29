Deutsche Bank AG Takes $308,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,057,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.