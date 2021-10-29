Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €137.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Airbus stock opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €114.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.03. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

