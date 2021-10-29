Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €50.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.66 ($50.18).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €41.32 ($48.61) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.64.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

