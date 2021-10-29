Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $37.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.25 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Danske cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veoneer by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Veoneer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.