Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $195.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.10.

XLNX opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

