Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Shares of DB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

