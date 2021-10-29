Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $31.89.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
