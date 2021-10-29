Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

