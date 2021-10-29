Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

PBB opened at €10.58 ($12.44) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.65.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

