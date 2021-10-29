Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

PBB opened at €10.58 ($12.44) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.65.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

