Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

