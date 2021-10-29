Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

DVN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

